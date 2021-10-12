LPD identifies 15-year-old killed in weekend shooting

**Release from Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a teenager dead.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to the Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Avenue at 1:28 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Alejandro Basilio with a gunshot wound. Basilio was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears four people arrived at the apartment complex to meet a male for a drug transaction. The male involved in the transaction was robbed. He then produced a firearm and shot at the vehicle where Basilio was seated in. Basilio was struck by gunfire.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.