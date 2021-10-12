New 10-digit dialing procedure mandatory for Texas customers in the 806 area code

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Starting on Monday, October 25, 2021, Texans with phone numbers in the 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940 area codes must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls.

On July 16, 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued an Order (FCC 20-100) approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Order requires all telecommunications providers (including telecommunications carriers, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol [VoIP] providers, and one-way VoIP providers [covered providers]) to make any network changes necessary to ensure 988 access by July 16, 2022.

Several Texas area codes (254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940) have numbers with a 988 prefix. Therefore, those areas must transition from seven-digit to 10-digit local dialing. (Areas shown in yellow on this map are not affected by this change.)

10-digit dialing instituted to facilitate access to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Public Utility Commission)

April 24, 2021 marked the beginning of a “permissive dialing period” in which callers in those area codes were encouraged to adopt the ten-digit dialing practice. That period expires on October 24, 2021, meaning only calls dialed with ten digits will be connected thereafter.

Starting Monday, October 25, local calls dialed with only seven digits will reach a recording prompting them to hang up and dial again using both the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.

What other changes need to be made?

Owners of important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems are reminded to reprogram it for 10-digit dialing. Many systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use seven-digits. Users are encouraged to contact their medical alert or security provider if they are not sure whether their equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit local dialing. Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment not completed before October 24, 2021 could lead to service interruption.

Examples of services that may need to be re-programmed are:

life safety systems or medical monitoring devices

PBXs

fax machines

Internet dial-up numbers

fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates

speed dialers

mobile or other wireless phone contact lists

call forwarding settings

voicemail services and other similar functions

Customers should also ensure the area code is included in all other places where a telephone number is displayed like their websites, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, and even personal or pet ID tags.

What will remain the same?

· Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change

· The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change

· Calls defined as local will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed

· Customers will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls

· Customers will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9″) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required

· Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services)

· If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 are currently available in one’s community, they can still be dialed with just three digits

· The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 988 code is in effect.

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988″ will route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline until July 16, 2022 .

To learn more, visit the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) website at https://www.nationalnanpa.com/transition_to_10_digit_dialing_for_988/index.html, email NANPA at 988@somos.com with questions about the dialing procedure change, or visit the FCC website at https://www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline .

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Public Utility Commission.