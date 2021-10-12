Source to Solution symposium to address addiction, prevention, and recovery in community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will showcase its work to prevent and treat addiction and encourage recovery at the Source to Solution symposium at the Civic Center.

Tomorrow’s symposium will feature keynote speakers and presenters who have played a vital role in addressing substance use in our community. This includes staff from the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at Texas Tech University. Dr. George Comiskey with the program says the need for recovery programs on college campuses is high.

“There were so many young people that were struggling with addiction, getting clean and sober, and trying to come back to school but finding it such a challenge.”

Dr. Comiskey says many activities on college campuses don’t foster a good recovery environment. That’s the need Dr. Carl Andersen wants to address. He created the collegiate recovery program to provide students with the resources to stay sober.

“We have written that curriculum, it is out on our website, universities all around the country, and now thye world, are taking that curriculum to their universities and saying, ‘this is the blueprint for how to create a collegiate recovery program on our campus,” says Dr. Comiskey.

District five councilman Randy Christian, who founded the Source to Solution symposium, says the collegiate program is one of a kind, and changed his son’s life.

“It was one of the first, if not the first that is focused on college students that are in their addiction. We know a lot about it because our youngest son was a part of that program,” Christian said. “He got into that program and got his bachelors, got his masters, moved to San Antonio, has a great job. He is married, has a great wife and they are expecting their first child in December.”

You can register for the Source to Solution symposium at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/source-to-solution-2021-a-journey-of-recover.

Councilman Christian says if you can’t register you can still show up and find the help you need.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.