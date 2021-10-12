South Substation brings larger police presence to growing part of Lubbock

Local Listings
South Substation brings police presence to growing part of Lubbock
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city cut the ribbon on its newest substation near 140th Street and Indiana Avenue.

It is also close to the city limit where the police’s jurisdiction technically ends, and sheriff’s territory begins. Lubbock police said they won’t handle cases beyond the county line, but the department insists it will stop or prevent crime any officers witness on the job. The sub-station’s leader is deputy chief Jon Totino said he considered it a privilege to contribute.

“Needless to say, I am personally invested in ensuring delivery of the highest quality of police services, and providing an environment free of crime -- and free of the fear of crime -- for the citizens of south Lubbock,” Totino said. That area is continuously growing, and longtime business owners say they’re looking forward to the increased police presence.

“To have the police substation now we know that we’re going to have a bigger police presence and it just makes us feel even more secure than we already did,” Savant photography owner Leslie Kittin said.

