Spirit Halloween supports Covenant Children’s with annual Spirit of Children fundraiser

Spirit Halloween gives over $33 thousand to Covenant Children's(Covenant Children's)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Once again Covenant Health is receiving an enormous amount of support from Spirit Halloween Superstore through their annual Spirit of Children fundraiser. Covenant Children’s and Spirit Halloween have been partners since 2010 with Covenant Children’s receiving more than $165,000 in donations.

Spirit of Children is a national program that brings fun and funding to hospitals at Halloween and all year long. It focuses on hospitals that focus on kids to help make hospital stays less scary for children and their families. 100% of donations collected for Spirit of Children stay local.

Last year, Spirit of Children grants allowed Covenant Children’s to hire two Artists in Residence to provide creative and expressive arts experiences for our patients and families on our pediatric units. We were also able to add a part-time child life specialist to support our families on the NICU. Spirit of Children funding also helps purchase sensory, educational and entertainment items used for distraction during procedures.

Donate to Spirit of Children to support Covenant Children’s Child Life department at a local Spirit Halloween store or SpiritofChildren.com. Use the coupon below for 10% off your purchase.

Spirit of Children coupon
