Where to start in Mental Health Fitness

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It can be difficult to find mental health resources if you don’t know where to look, and that is why Texas Tech launched a one stop shop for care called Beyond OK.

It is a web page and social media campaign encouraging students to find wellness practices or find counseling.

Communications specialist for Beyond OK Ashley Marino said social media is a great tool to engage students. Instead of calling or emailing, students can directly message their questions or concerns.

“Those posts, specifically with really detailed information and resources at the end, they get shared so widely, and even if it’s not on, like a public story, or something, people are sending them directly to others. And so I think that’s really cool, because it’s like, hey, somebody might need to know more about this topic specifically,” Marino said.

If you are not a Tech student, you can still educate yourself on Mental Health Awareness through Star Care’s Mental Health First Aid Training, which is an online self paced course with a virtual debrief.

Coordinator Kris Galvan said it equips people to recognize the signs of mental illness and how to have the tough conversations.

“We never want to have or to get to the point where the individual is in an active crisis. And from that point, it is overly or not a little bit, it’s very escalated to almost we just can’t really help them in the crisis. So the point of Mental Health First Aid is to de escalate a crisis first,” Galvan said.

To sign up for Star Care’s Mental Health First Aid, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.