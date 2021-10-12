Wind and severe storms possible late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weather system, similar to last Sunday’s, will bring more wind, dust, and possibly severe storms, to the South Plains area this afternoon and evening.

The main energy of the system, a tightly wound low pressure area, will track from northern Arizona to eastern Colorado. A cold front will trail south, arriving in the western South Plains this evening. Ahead of the front, a strong southerly wind.

One moment in our windy afternoon. Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph are likely in the Lubbock area late this afternoon. Winds will be stronger to the west and southeast. (KCBD First Alert)

Late this afternoon and evening sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are likely across the area. Gusts of 50 to 55 mph also are likely. Winds will be stronger over the northwestern viewing area, sustained 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 60 mph.

Blowing dust is likely. It’s another NO BURN DAY.

The wind will bring a warmup. Highs will range from the low 80s to near 90 degrees on the Caprock to the low and mid-90s east of the Caprock. My forecast high of 89° for Lubbock is just three degrees shy of the record high for the date.

Storms, some severe, are possible this evening and tonight. More detail in the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

As the cold front sweeps east this evening and encounters a retreating (west-moving) dryline storms are anticipated to develop, mainly late evening and continuing into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Some of these storms may be severe. Damaging hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two are possible.

The main storm threat will be over roughly the eastern half of the viewing area, where a Marginal Risk (one on a scale of 5) has been identified by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Central and northern parts of the eastern third of the viewing area (east of the Caprock) are at a Slight Risk (two of five). Storms in this area may produce wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph, hail up to two inches, and isolated tornadoes.

A Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather late this evening and tonight for part of the KCBD viewing area. These show what can be expected for each of the SPC Risk Levels. More in the story! (KCBD First Alert)

The greatest threat will be in the northeastern viewing area, especially near Childress, near midnight and for several hours after.

Rainfall will be spotty. Most of the area will remain bone dry.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler, breezy, and mostly sunny.

Thursday afternoon will be warmer as another cold front approaches.

Friday, following the cold front, will be notably cooler.

Lubbock’s first 30-something temperatures are possible Saturday and Sunday morning.

An approaching cold front will bring wind and blowing dust to the viewing area this afternoon. It also will be much warmer ahead of the front, then a little cooler behind. (KCBD First Alert)

Download our free KCBD Weather App to get First Alert weather notifications if severe weather warnings are issued. Track any storms with the Interactive Radar in the app. Plus, our full 10-day forecast is available at any time in the app.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.