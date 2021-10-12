Windy again tomorrow with a chance for severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a calm and cooler day today, activity will start to pick up again for tomorrow.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather for parts of the KCBD viewing area (KCBD)

A cold front moving through the South Plains tomorrow evening will bring the potential for some severe weather to the KCBD viewing area. The eastern third of the area is included in a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather and the NW corner has a slight (2/5) risk. Storms are expected to fire up around sunset and push to the east. Any storms that develop and become severe pose the risk of bringing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Most of the area will stay dry and quiet but make sure you are remaining weather aware incase a storm does move into your area.

Mild and clear night ahead (KCBD)

Tonight, though, will remain quiet and calm. Winds will continue to blow in from the south at 10-15 mph. Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 60s with a low of 57 degrees in Lubbock.

A bit warmer and breezy (KCBD)

Temperatures will warm up tomorrow with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Winds will also increase across the South Plains into tomorrow afternoon. Apart from any storms, expect winds to be anywhere from 20-30 mph, with some gusts even stronger. Blowing dust will likely be a concern again for tomorrow as well as burning hazards. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few areas of cloud coverage as the front pushes through.

Wednesday is trending a little bit cooler, then warmer Thursday with another front moving through Friday dropping the temperatures as we head into the weekend.

