16 arrested multi-agency prostitution sting operation
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Sixteen people are behind bars following a multi-agency prostitution sting operation in early October.
The operation, which was conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, along with the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security, took place on October 6th and 7th at various hotels across Lubbock. The operation resulted in 16 arrests for solicitation of prostitution.
The sting operation comes on the heels of a new Texas prostitution law which went into effect on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.
The arrestees of this operation are listed below:
- Ifeanyi Francis Okoye, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Aurelien Noumanjue, 29 years old, Solicitation Prostitution, Evading on foot
- Samuel Logan Wing, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Gerson M Godoy, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Jonathan Heath Riley, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Justin Lee Garza, 40 years old Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrants
- Damien Michael Rodriguez, 31 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Francisco Abimael Rodriguez, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Rodney Oshea Kennedy, 35 years old Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrants
- Dustin Dewayne Hall, 39 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Buddaharaj K.C., 27 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Sidney Bane Bloomer, 55 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Zachary Lawrence Garcia, 30 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Leobardo Santellano, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution
- Mark Matthew Lindem, 44 years old Solicitation Prostitution, Resisting arrest
- Jose Cox Sanchez, 45 years old Solicitation Prostitution
