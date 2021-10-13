16 arrested multi-agency prostitution sting operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Sixteen people are behind bars following a multi-agency prostitution sting operation in early October.

The operation, which was conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, along with the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security, took place on October 6th and 7th at various hotels across Lubbock. The operation resulted in 16 arrests for solicitation of prostitution.

The sting operation comes on the heels of a new Texas prostitution law which went into effect on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.

The arrestees of this operation are listed below:

Ifeanyi Francis Okoye, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Aurelien Noumanjue, 29 years old, Solicitation Prostitution, Evading on foot

Samuel Logan Wing, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Gerson M Godoy, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Jonathan Heath Riley, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Justin Lee Garza, 40 years old Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrants

Damien Michael Rodriguez, 31 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Francisco Abimael Rodriguez, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Rodney Oshea Kennedy, 35 years old Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrants

Dustin Dewayne Hall, 39 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Buddaharaj K.C., 27 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Sidney Bane Bloomer, 55 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Zachary Lawrence Garcia, 30 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Leobardo Santellano, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Mark Matthew Lindem, 44 years old Solicitation Prostitution, Resisting arrest

Jose Cox Sanchez, 45 years old Solicitation Prostitution

