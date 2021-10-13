Local Listings
3 Lubbock-area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for September

Nicholas Kopper of Evans Middle School, Jennifer Grant Capitol Elementary in Levelland and Kacie Roth of Coronado High School.(The United Family®)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family® and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the September winners of the tenth annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above and beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from September: Nicholas Kopper of Evans Middle School, Jennifer Grant Capitol Elementary in Levelland, and Kacie Roth of Coronado High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We have had a tremendous start to this year’s Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club, and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

Teachers On The Rise is also sponsored by the Texas Tech Club and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on Mrs Baird’s and The United Family® Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and www.facebook.com/unitedwesttexas.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The United Family®

