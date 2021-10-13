COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 74 new cases on Thursday

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 74 new cases on Thursday, October 14.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 1,818; down 225 from Wednesday’s report.

The City’s dashboard is reporting 62,129 total recoveries.

A total of 64,811 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 864 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Wednesday, 139 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying nine percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 43 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and five pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 68 hospitalized with 14 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday. Four of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 131,526 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 265 from Monday’s report.

The state also reported 57.64% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,152,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

RELATED: Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

