Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Day 2 of Bart Reagor bank fraud trial

Trial resumes at 8, Tuesday morning

Former CFO Shane Smith took the stand yesterday

Trial expected to last until the end of the week

U.S. Borders to reopen for non-essential travel

Borders to Mexico and Canada set to reopen next month

International visitors must be vaccinated

House passes bill raising government’s debt limit

debt ceiling will be raise $480 billion

increase will last until Dec. 3

Biden expected to sign bill into law this week

William Shatner going to space

will be oldest person to go to space aboard Blue Origin’s NS-18

Crew will fly to the edge of space

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.