Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Day 2 of Bart Reagor bank fraud trial

  • Trial resumes at 8, Tuesday morning
  • Former CFO Shane Smith took the stand yesterday
  • Trial expected to last until the end of the week

U.S. Borders to reopen for non-essential travel

  • Borders to Mexico and Canada set to reopen next month
  • International visitors must be vaccinated

House passes bill raising government’s debt limit

  • debt ceiling will be raise $480 billion
  • increase will last until Dec. 3
  • Biden expected to sign bill into law this week

William Shatner going to space

  • will be oldest person to go to space aboard Blue Origin’s NS-18
  • Crew will fly to the edge of space

