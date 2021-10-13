Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Day 2 of Bart Reagor bank fraud trial
- Trial resumes at 8, Tuesday morning
- Former CFO Shane Smith took the stand yesterday
- Trial expected to last until the end of the week
U.S. Borders to reopen for non-essential travel
- Borders to Mexico and Canada set to reopen next month
- International visitors must be vaccinated
House passes bill raising government’s debt limit
- debt ceiling will be raise $480 billion
- increase will last until Dec. 3
- Biden expected to sign bill into law this week
William Shatner going to space
- will be oldest person to go to space aboard Blue Origin’s NS-18
- Crew will fly to the edge of space
