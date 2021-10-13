Local Listings
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 19th Annual Pumpkin Patch operating now

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 19th Annual Pumpkin Patch at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Avenue, will be September 25th through October 31, 2021, or until all of the pumpkins have found their home.

The pumpkins are grown on the Navajo Indian Reservation located in the Four Corners Area of New Mexico. The monies raised are used for the ministries of the local church and in the education system of the Reservation. This is a major fund raiser for the Reservation and for the church.

The church will receive 4 semi-truck loads of pumpkins this year. The deliveries will be on September 25th, October 2nd, October 9th, and October 16th. With the 4 deliveries there will be between 8,000 and 10,000 pumpkins for you to find your perfect pumpkins.

Not only will there be pumpkins for sale, there will also be Cumberland Presbyterian’s Ms. Virginia’s world famous pumpkin bread, crocheted hats, crocheted pumpkins, and other craft items.

This year Storytime will be a virtual experience. Please check the church website cpclubbock.com for information on Storytime. It is exciting to offer a virtual experience for you and yours.

Our Annual Party in the Patch has been moved to a Summer-Water Event. So watch for information about the Summer Party in the Patch in mid-July.

Hours for the Patch this year are as follows:

  • Monday – Friday | 3:00 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday | 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday | 12:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Please plan to come by the church on October 31st for “Drive Through for Treats”. The event will begin at 5 o’clock and continue until the treats run out.

So all of you “Meet Me in the Patch” September 25 through October 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

