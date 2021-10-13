Frenship issues statement on forfeited game against San Angelo Central

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship Independent School District has released a statement on the UIL requiring the Frenship High School varsity football team to forfeit the September 24 game against San Angelo Central.

According to Frenship ISD, a Frenship player was “mistakenly ejected” on a first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, sitting out the rest of the game. Frenship states referees confirmed there was no player disqualified from the game, and did not submit any official documentation or a report of an ejection to the UIL.

Frenship claims based on that, the student was supposed to be allowed to play in the next game against San Angelo Central, but the UIL received an allegation that the player who was mistakenly ejected should have sat out the first two quarters of the next game per UIL rules, making him ineligible to play in the first half and resulting in a forfeiture.

Frenship ISD says it has appealed the forfeiture, but the UIL upheld the decision.

Read the full statement from Frenship ISD below:

We want to emphasize that this forfeiture is at no fault of the student athlete, and we are saddened that mistakes and procedural errors made by adults are impacting the students.

