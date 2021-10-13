Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in central Lubbock

LPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in central Lubbock
LPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in central Lubbock(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police reported an officer-involved shooting at 53rd Street and Salem Avenue, Wednesday evening.

According to LPD, officers were responding to a domestic call near the Omni Apartment complex. No injuries have been reported yet.

This is a developing story, available details at this time are limited.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Lubbock police
LPD identifies 15-year-old killed in weekend shooting
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Lubbock couple rents U-Haul after Southwest flights cancelled
UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
car vs ped south lubbock
Pedestrian dies in crash, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

Latest News

3-day forecast
Sunny and a bit warmer Thursday before another cold front moves through Friday
One Pill Can Kill campaign launched after a rise of overdoses in West Texas
One Pill Can Kill campaign launched after a rise of overdoses in West Texas
Lubbock police saving human trafficking victims with help from Voice of Hope
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 70 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 70 new cases on Wednesday