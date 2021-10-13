LPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in central Lubbock
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police reported an officer-involved shooting at 53rd Street and Salem Avenue, Wednesday evening.
According to LPD, officers were responding to a domestic call near the Omni Apartment complex. No injuries have been reported yet.
This is a developing story, available details at this time are limited.
LPD & PIO Unit currently on scene at Officer Involved Shooting at 53rd and Salem.— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) October 13, 2021
