Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Police: more human trafficking victims saved with a recent sting operation

They attribute the success to a new partnership with Voice of Hope and recent legislation changes
(Lubbock Police Department)
By Addison Barthold
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier this month, Lubbock police arrested sixteen people for solicitation of a prostitute within Lubbock city limits. This was the first sting operation since Texas increased charges for it, making it a felony. Previously, solicitation of a prostitute was a misdemeanor. Police staff say, through these changes, as well as a recent partnership with Voice of Hope, they are identifying true victims of sex trafficking.

“Prostitutes are often times human trafficking victims, and so the escalation of this legislation allows for harsher punishment for johns, i.e. People who are taking part in that human trafficking,” says Kasie Whitley, the Public Information Officer for the Lubbock Police Department.

She says, through the department’s recent partnership with Voice of Hope, a local agency dedicated to helping trafficking victims through case management and support, victims can get the help and resources they need.

“The goal is to allow human trafficking victims a chance to get out, get help, and start a new life for themselves.”

During this month’s arrests, Voice of Hope representatives worked along side Lubbock officers to bring immediate aid to victims.

“Officers were able to put those human trafficking victims in immediate contact with representatives from voice of hope in order to get them the resources needed to maybe take that first step in being able to put their life back together.”

Solicitation of prostitution is now a state jail felony, and is punishable by up to two years detention. If you know anyone who is trapped in human trafficking, call the police or volunteers at Voice of Hope.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Lubbock police
LPD identifies 15-year-old killed in weekend shooting
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Lubbock couple rents U-Haul after Southwest flights cancelled
UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
car vs ped south lubbock
Pedestrian dies in crash, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 70 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 70 new cases on Wednesday
frenship isd
Frenship issues statement on forfeited game against San Angelo Central
More than 20 dogs were seized from a property in East Lubbock on Oct. 13, 2021.
More than 20 dogs seized from East Lubbock property
(Top row: R to L) Ifeanyi Okoye, Heath Riley, Francisco Rodriguez, Gerson Godoy, Damien...
16 arrested multi-agency prostitution sting operation