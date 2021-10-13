Lubbock small business owner adapts after Facebook outage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock small business owner is branching out after Facebook and all of it’s applications went out for hours last Monday. At one point, nearly 3 billion people on Facebook and another billion on Instagram couldn’t like, comment, message or shop.

While an inconvenience to social media consumers, the outage hit small business owners, like Skyler Richardson the hardest. The SkyGardens owner updates her followers on Facebook and Instagram every day.

“It was horrible that day. I was very worried. I was like, I don’t know when Facebook or Instagram are going to come back up,” she said.

Richardson uses the site to bring in and educate customers and complete orders. At the grassroots flower farm, she and her family sell and deliver freshly-cut flowers directly to customers. She was in the middle of messaging customers ordering bouquets when the sites blacked out.

“And it went down and I couldn’t get a message to go through and at that point I didn’t have their contact information or anything. I knew their name but that was about it. And so they knew, hopefully, how to get my contact information,” Richardson said.

While her customers were eventually able to get ahold of her, she wants to be prepared if it happens again. She sent out her first newsletter this week through email.

“And also on my website I’ve kind of created a little mini Facebook or Instagram. It’s like my own little private Instagram or Facebook and it has those posts that I post each day on it. So that if that ever happens again, people know they can go there and they can see exactly what’s going on out here,” Richardson said.

SkyGardens is at the Wolfforth Farmers Market every Saturday. She says this weekend, many other small businesses expressed their worries about the outage and she knows they’ll be making similar changes.

