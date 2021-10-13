Lubbock Symphony Orchestra opens 75th season with Kristin Chenoweth In Concert: ‘For The Girls’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It’s a night of Broadway glam as Emmy and Tony Award-winning Actress and Singer Kristin Chenoweth opens the LSO’s 75th Anniversary season!

Don’t miss this spectacular one-night-only performance, “For The Girls,” titled after her latest album.

Tickets: $75 - $250

Catch the performance Saturday, October 16 staring at 8 p.m.

For ticket information visit https://lubbocksymphony.org/

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.