Lubbock Symphony Orchestra opens 75th season with Kristin Chenoweth In Concert: ‘For The Girls’
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It’s a night of Broadway glam as Emmy and Tony Award-winning Actress and Singer Kristin Chenoweth opens the LSO’s 75th Anniversary season!
Don’t miss this spectacular one-night-only performance, “For The Girls,” titled after her latest album.
Tickets: $75 - $250
Catch the performance Saturday, October 16 staring at 8 p.m.
For ticket information visit https://lubbocksymphony.org/
