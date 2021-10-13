More than 20 dogs seized from East Lubbock property

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 20 dogs were seized from a building near East 34th Street and Elm Ave. on Wednesday, according to Lubbock Animal Services Director Steven Greene.

Animal Services contacted Code Enforcement and the Lubbock Police Department around 11 a.m. to assist in the removal of the animals.

Greene says this has been an ongoing issue at this location and it is not the first time LAS has seized animals from there.

The property is full of vehicles, which are in front of a building, which may be a shop. The area is also overgrown with weeds. Code Enforcement was tagging vehicles during the seizure of animals.

There is no word on if any charges will be or have been filed.

More than 20 dogs were seized from a property in East Lubbock on Oct. 13, 2021. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.