One Pill Can Kill campaign launched after a rise of overdoses in West Texas
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Drug Enforcement Agency said nearly one in four counterfeit pills contains Fentanyl, a very potent opioid that could kill someone after consuming just two milligrams.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has seen a growing number of Fentanyl overdoses because of illegal pills disguised as typical opioids.

Special DEA agent Eduardo Chavez said without medical supervision, people often become addicted after using opioids for a surgery.

Once those legitimate pills run out, people turn to the streets.

“If someone buys this on the street, the pills are going to look the same. And so you might be thinking, I usually will take one or two of these Percocet’s to take the edge off, or to get that high that I’m looking for, well, unintentionally, you are now taking potentially double or triple the lethal dose of fentanyl, because those pills did not contain the oxycodone or the hydrocodone at all,” Chavez said.

To prevent an overdose, only consume pills from a pharmacy, but if someone you love is overdosing, call 911.

If you or someone you love is battling addiction, consider getting help at Stages of Recovery.

