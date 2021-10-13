Police looking for family of pedestrian killed in September crash
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating a family member of a pedestrian killed in a September crash near 50th and Frankford Ave.
Officers responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. Investigators say 44-year-old Inge Janet Jenkins stepped out in the road in front of a vehicle traveling southbound in the 5000 block of Frankford.
Jenkins died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police are looking for a next of kin family member related to Jenkins. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crash Investigation Unit at (806) 775-2753.
The investigation is on-going.
