Police looking for family of pedestrian killed in September crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating a family member of a pedestrian killed in a September crash near 50th and Frankford Ave.

Officers responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. Investigators say 44-year-old Inge Janet Jenkins stepped out in the road in front of a vehicle traveling southbound in the 5000 block of Frankford.

Jenkins died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police are looking for a next of kin family member related to Jenkins. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crash Investigation Unit at (806) 775-2753.

The investigation is on-going.

