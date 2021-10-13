Quieter weather, but also chillier

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heavy rain fell at a few locations overnight. I’ll add those rain totals to this story a little later this morning. The rain, which sprang up along an eastward moving cold front, by sunrise was east of the viewing area. Along with the cold front. Another cold front will arrive Thursday night. That front will bring our coldest air of the season so far.

Less wind, but still breezy today. Around Lubbock speeds this afternoon will range from around 15 to 20 mph. Gusts near 30 mph are possible.

Less warmth, but still mild temperatures this afternoon. Highs will range from near 70 in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 80 degrees in the far southeast.

In addition, the afternoon will be partly cloudy.

Winds will die down tonight and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s in the Lubbock area.

Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer and sunny, though still a bit breezy. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the northwest to the mid-80s in the southeast. The breeze generally will run 10 to 20 mph.

The first of the next two cold fronts is anticipated Thursday night. At this time, rain is not expected. It will get chilly with widespread lows in the 40s. The exceptions, as usual, the far northwest where upper 30s are likely and the east where it may not dip below 50 degrees.

Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool. Temperatures will peak in the 60s on the Caprock and near 70 east of the Caprock.

The coldest air of the season, so far, will settle into our West Texas area Friday night. Under a clear sky, with a light wind, lows will drop into the 30s by sunrise Saturday. My forecast low for Lubbock is in the upper 30s.

A frost, possibly a light freeze, is possible Friday night into Saturday morning over the northwestern viewing area. This is particularly the case in and near Dimmitt, Friona, Muleshoe, and Morton.

The next cold front is expected Monday night or Tuesday. That front may bring showers late Monday and/or Tuesday.

