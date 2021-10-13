Rick Dykes will not be called as a witness in Bart Reagor’s bank fraud trial

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - During the second day of testimony in the bank fraud trial for Bart Reagor, the defense announced to U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk they will not call Rick Dykes as a witness, with no explanation given.

Dykes was listed as a witness to testify on behalf of Bart Reagor. He was expected to testify that he believed that receiving the distributions was lawful under the loan agreement. He was also expected to say that in applying for the loan, he did not intend to commit bank fraud, according to the witness list filed in federal court.

In April 2019, Rick Dykes agreed to a $58 million settlement involving the RDAG bankruptcy case.

Bart Reagor is on trial for charges including bank fraud. Specifically, illegally keeping part of a business loan for himself. Federal prosecutors claim Reagor violated the loan agreement when he moved nearly $2 million out of a $10 million note into his personal account.

Reagor’s attorneys claim Reagor and co-owner Rick Dykes Dykes were using the loan to pay themselves back for their investments into the company.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk said in court on Monday he expects the trial to go through the end of the week. The hope is for the jury to have a verdict at the end of the week.

Bart Reagor enters the Amarillo Federal Courthouse on day two of testimony in the bank fraud trial. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

On Monday, the jury was selected and testimony began on Tuesday with opening statements. Later in the day, Shane Smith, the former financial officer for Reagor Dykes Auto Group took the stand. Smith was on the stand for about three and a half hours.

The jury was dismissed for the day after Smith’s testimony, which ended at 5:30 p.m. Prosecutors have three more witnesses on their list, including the legal and compliance director for RDAG Steven Reinhart, former FBI agent John Whitworth, and CPA Steven Dawson, before the defense will begin to present its case.

Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother to him. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

On Wednesday morning, the jury entered the room and the prosecution then continued its case presentation after it was announced Dykes would not testify.

Steven Reinhart was called to the stand in his capacity as the former legal and compliance director for RDAG. He is the first cousin of Dykes and said he asked him to join the company due to growth in March of 2014.

He was not an attorney for RDAG and was not licensed in Texas. He was previously in New Mexico.

The prosecution outlined his own current criminal plea to misprision of a felony in the floor plan fraud. Prosecutors then questioned him about his role in reviewing documents for the IBC loan.

He says he was never aware Reagor would use the loan for personal expenses and says he would have told him he couldn’t divert it for his personal account.

On cross-examination by the defense, he was pressed on the fact he never gave legal advice to anyone at RDAG and the point person on the loan agreement was Shane Smith.

He said he was reviewing loan documents regarding the IBC loan for any possible errors and didn’t recall working capital being defined in the agreement.

The prosecution then called John Whitworth, former FBI agent, and investigator on this case.

They outlined his review of financial records and how he traced the loan proceeds from IBC to Reagor’s personal account. The court was shown checks and statements of how he spent the money for personal use like payments to family, for house renovations, and investments.

Defense attorneys tried to press him on how those expenses would not be wrong if they were “legal” funds. They also pointed out he made payments to charity.

The court is currently on recess. Defense is up next for cross-examination of the prosecution’s last witness, Steven Dawson, a financial forensic investigator who was asked by the government to work this case.

