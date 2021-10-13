Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a...
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.(Tsuji // Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board.

There’s support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan.

He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals.

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a “cheap shot” against a young team.

The Benzie Central coach says he wasn’t trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Lubbock police
LPD identifies 15-year-old killed in weekend shooting
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Lubbock couple rents U-Haul after Southwest flights cancelled
10-digit dialing instituted to facilitate access to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
New 10-digit dialing procedure mandatory for Texas customers in the 806 area code
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back
UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Rick Dykes (Source: Reagor-Dykes Auto Group)
Rick Dykes will not be called as a witness in Bart Reagor’s bank fraud trial
A poster advocating union solidarity hangs from a Costume Designers Guild office building,...
Film and TV workers union says strike to start next week