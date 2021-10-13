Sunny and a bit warmer Thursday before another cold front moves through Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday has been much cooler thanks to a cold front that moved through early morning. So far high temperatures have stayed in the 70s across the South Plains.

Tonight will be quiet and calm. Cloud cover will break up and lead way to clear skies and cool temperatures. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s in eastern New Mexico to mid 50s for the southeastern part of the viewing area.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

We will see more sunshine return tomorrow as we warm up a bit more. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower-mid 80s. Winds will be more calm tomorrow with a light breeze from the west around 5-10 mph.

Friday we will be watching for another cold front tracking through the area. This will drop afternoon highs to the coolest of the season so far as well as kick up some breezy winds. No rain chances will accompany this front for now. Some of the area may see the first freeze or frost overnight Friday into Saturday as temperatures dip into the 30s.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.