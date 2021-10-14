Breast Cancer Symptoms You Can See

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We all know October is supposed to be a scary month. It’s more scary for the one in 8 women in this country who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

While we tend to think of it as a woman’s problem, more than 2,600 men will face the same diagnosis this year.

In all, more than 40,000 people die from breast cancer annually.

Dr. Catherine Jones, an Oncologist and Texas Tech Physician, says mammograms are a good screening tool, but it’s up to all of us to know our bodies and recognize when something looks or feels different.

She says, “If they do develop symptoms, commonly, they’ll have changes in the skin of the breast, maybe dimpling of the skin, retraction. They can have changes in the nipple with retraction or dimpling of the nipple, a palpable lump in the breast. So, people can sometimes feel a mass or have a lump in their armpit, and see changes in the appearance of the skin can look red, hot, swollen. The breast can feel heavy and rarely, but not impossibly, women can complain of pain in the breast.”

Dr. Jones says only 5 percent of breast cancers are inherited.

But in that case, she says men should know that if the BRCCA gene has been detected in women in the family, it means the men in that family are also at risk for certain cancers.

