Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Closing arguments today in Bart Reagor trial

  • Reagor is accused of taking money from a capitol loan for his personal use
  • The defense said the move was legal because it offset his investments into his own company
  • Follow the latest developments at kcbd.com

Lubbock officer fired weapon during arrest near 53rd and Salem Wednesday night

Biden addresses supply chain crisis

The president said the nation’s two largest ports will operate 24/7, getting cargo off ships and loaded into trucks

FEDEX, UPS and Walmart also agreed to increase shipping operations

Read more here: Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

