Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Closing arguments today in Bart Reagor trial

Reagor is accused of taking money from a capitol loan for his personal use

The defense said the move was legal because it offset his investments into his own company

Lubbock officer fired weapon during arrest near 53rd and Salem Wednesday night

Police say the officer found 19-year-old Mark Casias III holding a weapon

The officer fired one round, prompting Casias to drop his weapon; He is now in custody

Biden addresses supply chain crisis

The president said the nation’s two largest ports will operate 24/7, getting cargo off ships and loaded into trucks

FEDEX, UPS and Walmart also agreed to increase shipping operations

