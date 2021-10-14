Freeze or frost on the South Plains possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following today’s early morning chill, this afternoon will be seasonably warm. Another cold front, however, is already nearing the area. Behind the front, tonight and tomorrow morning will be even chillier. Then Friday night into Saturday morning will be colder still, with some spots in the viewing area seeing their first frost, or possibly freeze, of the season.

In addition to seasonably warm, this afternoon will be sunny and breezy. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the northwest to the mid-80s in the east. The breeze generally will run 10 to 20 mph but at times closer to 15 to 25 mph.

The cold front I mentioned arrives tonight. It will be a dry frontal passage and it will get chilly with widespread lows in the 40s. The exceptions, as usual, the far northwest where 30s are likely, and the east where it may not dip below 50 degrees.

Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Most of us will see highs in the 60s, ranging from the low 60s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the southeast.

The coldest air of the season, so far, will settle into the South Plains area Friday night. Under a clear sky, with a light wind, lows will drop into the 30s by sunrise Saturday. My forecast low for Lubbock is 37 degrees.

Warm and breezy this afternoon ahead of the next cold front. Very chilly tonight behind the front, but even colder Friday night into Saturday morning. A frost or even freeze may occur in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

A frost, possibly a light freeze, is possible Friday night into Saturday morning over the northwestern viewing area. Temperatures near freezing (32°F) are likely in and near Dimmitt, Friona, Muleshoe, Morton, and possibly Littlefield. Frost is a possibility west and north of Lubbock, including the western and northernmost areas of Lubbock County.

As of this post, the National Weather Service had not issued any weather highlights, such as a frost or freeze watch or warning, for the viewing area. Stay tuned.

Mild weather will grace our area Saturday afternoon. Though a little cool, it will be pleasant with a sunny sky, a light wind, and a high around 71° (Lubbock vicinity).

Sunday will begin quite chilly, then warm into the 70s.

Another cold front is expected early Tuesday. At this time, it looks like it will bring cooler air but precipitation appears unlikely.

