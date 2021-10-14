Gun safety presentation for kids, this Saturday at Safety City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Did you know the pandemic is to blame for an increase in gun accidents?

That’s why the Lubbock County Medical Society is encouraging families to gather at Safety City on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a special presentation on gun safety.

While many parents say, ‘Well, my kids are never around guns,’ a local doctor says every child needs to understand gun safety because you never know when or where they might have access to a gun.

Dr. Eman Attaya is a Lubbock radiologist and member of the Lubbock County Medical Society.

She says, “If you own a gun, the risk of an accidental death is actually four times higher. The risk of suicide is three to five times higher. So people need to understand that owning a gun, yes, it gives you a sense of security, but it actually increases your risk of an accidental death or suicide.”

The gun safety program Saturday is called Stop, Lock and Store.

Along with safety tips, free gun locks will be given away at the event.

Nathaniel Tavarez will be there to tell his story of surviving a shotgun blast when he was 12.

That school shooting left him with dozens of pellets lodged in his head and body, the reason he is now blind in one eye.

Dr. Attaya says, “Statistics are showing that 75% of school shootings are happening from the guns that the the students obtained from home.”

The gun safety program is scheduled at Safety City this Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

