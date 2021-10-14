Local Listings
Gust of wind causes fatal crash in New Mexico, killing Post resident

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - A gust of wind is suspected to be the cause of a fatal motorcycle crash south of Tucumcari, NM on October 9, 2021, according to New Mexico State Police. A man from Post, Texas was killed in the crash.

State Police say around 12:30 p.m., 63-year-old Michael Jay Hair was traveling north on NM State Road 209 when a gust of wind caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

The motorcycle crashed in the dirt shoulder and Hair was ejected. He died at the scene of the crash.

State Police say Hair was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the crash is under investigation.

