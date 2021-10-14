Local Listings
H-E-B raising money for CASA IMPACT! with online auction

CASA of the South Plains is asking for your help. The organization is looking for people to...
CASA of the South Plains is asking for your help. The organization is looking for people to become a court appointment special advocate for a child in foster care.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Provided by CASA of the South Plains

Lubbock, Texas – CASA of the South Plains is hosting its annual IMPACT! Gala & Online Auction on October 21. The online auction opens for bidding at 12pm October 15 and will run through October 21.

Even though the IMPACT! Gala is sold out, the online auction creates an opportunity for anyone and everyone to easily make an impact in the lives of children in foster care in the South Plains. 100% of the funds raised through the Gala and the auction will help ensure CASA’s invaluable services continue into 2022. Anyone can register and place bids by visiting charityauction.bid/CASA-IMPACT2021.

“We are thrilled to include an online auction with our IMPACT! Gala this year,” says Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA. “We are blessed to be part of such a generous, loving community who goes above and beyond for children in foster care. Our auction would not be possible without the amazing community members and businesses that donated items!”

This year’s auction features over $30,000 worth of donated items including: a Texas Tech Football VIP experience with the coaches, numerous Buddy Holly Hall performance and dinner packages, autographed merchandise with backstage passes to an upcoming Josh Abbott Band concert, multiple getaway and staycation bundles, several photography packages, holiday and home décor packages, autographed sports memorabilia, and much, much more!

To learn more about the CASA IMPACT! Gala & Online Auction presented by H-E-B, visit casaofthesouthplains.org.

