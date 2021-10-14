Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines announced

The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.
The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines.

The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020.

For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving by Dec. 24, you need to ship your items by Dec. 21.

For U.S. Postal Service retail ground delivery arriving before Dec. 25, you should ship by Dec. 15.

But even if you meet the deadlines, you could see late packages due to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Also, the Postal Service made changes at the beginning of October that slow down service.

They also tacked on a temporary holiday price increase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
(Top row: R to L) Ifeanyi Okoye, Heath Riley, Francisco Rodriguez, Gerson Godoy, Damien...
16 arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting operation
LPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in central Lubbock
LPD officer fires weapon during Central Lubbock arrest, no injuries reported
UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
More than 20 dogs were seized from a property in East Lubbock on Oct. 13, 2021.
More than 20 dogs seized from East Lubbock property

Latest News

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons
Warm and breezy this afternoon ahead of the next cold front. Very chilly tonight behind the...
Freeze or frost on the South Plains possible
Local residents may properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications.
TTUHSC to host fall medication cleanout
TTUHSC fall medication cleanout
Noon Notebook - TTUHSC Fall Medication Cleanout