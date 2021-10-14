Local Listings
Jury begins deliberations in Bart Reagor bank fraud trial

Bart Reagor leaving Amarillo Federal Courthouse after a second day of testimony of bank fraud...
By Kase Wilbanks and Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Closing arguments began Thursday morning in Bart Reagor’s bank fraud trial at the Amarillo Federal Courthouse. As of 10:18 a.m., the case was handed to the jury. If he is convicted, he faces up to 90 years in federal prison.

Bart Reagor is on trial for charges including bank fraud. Specifically, he is accused of illegally keeping part of a business loan for himself. Federal prosecutors claim Reagor violated the loan agreement when he moved nearly $2 million out of a $10 million note into his personal account.

On Wednesday, the defense laid out its case saying Reagor did nothing wrong. They claimed the International Bank of Commerce (IBC) did not define “working capital” in the loan agreement. That term has been a source of debate in this trial.

Financial experts testified for the defense saying their definitions of “working capital” covers that reimbursement since it was still considered a part of doing business.

Reagor’s personal accountant testified saying the IRS accepted that $1.7 million as “capital” for tax purposes.

Defense attorneys did not call former co-owner Rick Dykes to the stand as previously indicated in court records.

On Monday, the jury was selected, and testimony began on Tuesday with opening statements. Later in the day, Shane Smith, the former financial officer for Reagor Dykes Auto Group took the stand. Smith was on the stand for about three and a half hours.

MORE: REAGOR DYKES COVERAGE

