Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brad

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brad, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull.

Brad is sweet and calm. Staff say he does like to go outside and soak up the sun. He is playful and can be dog selective, so he would need a harness when he first meets a new dog. Brad is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bo.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
(Top row: R to L) Ifeanyi Okoye, Heath Riley, Francisco Rodriguez, Gerson Godoy, Damien...
16 arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting operation
LPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in central Lubbock
LPD officer fires weapon during Central Lubbock arrest, no injuries reported
UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
More than 20 dogs were seized from a property in East Lubbock on Oct. 13, 2021.
More than 20 dogs seized from East Lubbock property

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Brad
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Meet Brad
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bo
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Landry
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Landry