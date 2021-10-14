KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brad

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brad, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull.

Brad is sweet and calm. Staff say he does like to go outside and soak up the sun. He is playful and can be dog selective, so he would need a harness when he first meets a new dog. Brad is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bo.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.