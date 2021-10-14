Lubbock Chamber Announces 2021 Hub City BBQ Cookoff Award Winners

Provided by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Hub City BBQ Cookoff, presented by West Texas Land Guys, recognized local businesses for the best BBQ in the Hub City today. There were 74 teams that competed in six food categories which included: Bloody Mary, Beans, Ribs, Brisket, Dessert and a mystery item, sweet potatoes.

The annual event is held at the South Plains Fairgrounds. After the competition concludes and awards are announced, nearly 4,000 people attend the event to sample BBQ from the teams and enjoy live music from Texas-based Copper Chief, voted the Texas Regional Radio Report’s “New Band of the Year 2019″ and Lubbock-based country music band Jason Nutt and Highway 70.

Lubbock area companies look forward to The Hub City BBQ every year because it’s a fun way to promote their businesses, create employee bonding, and engage the public.

The following teams received the top awards:

BLOODY MARY

Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #2

KS Supplies Inc.

West Texas Land Guys #3

Great Plains Distributors – Coors Light

Coca-Cola SW Beverages #1

West Texas Land Guys #1

Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #1

United Supermarkets

West Texas Land Guys #2

BEANS

Vitalant

KT Black Services

Coca-Cola SW Beverages #2

Apex Construction

Coca-Cola SW Beverages #1

Barricades Unlimited

Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #2

United Supermarkets

KS Supplies Inc.

MYSTERY: SWEET POTATOES

All American Eatery and Catering

Apex Construction

Raider Ranch

One Guy From Italy – University

Coca-Cola SW Beverages #2

Henthorn Commercial Construction

Great Plains Distributors – Dos Equis

B&J Welding Supply

KT Black Services

RIBS

Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #1

Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #2

Mr. Credit Solutions Smokers

Texas Farm Bureau – Lubbock County

Custom Electronics

KS Supplies Inc.

Apex Construction

Coca-Cola SW Beverages #1

Reed Beverages

BRISKET

Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #1

Overhead Door #2

SouthWest Bank

Raider Flooring #2

Custom Electronics

Apex Construction

Great Plains Distributors – Coors Light

Ferguson Enterprise

B&J Welding Supply

DESSERT

Great Plains Distributors – Coors Light

SouthWest Bank

First United Bank

Great Plains Distributors – Dos Equis

West Texas Land Guys #1

Sweet & Fluffy

FastSigns

West Texas Land Guys #2

Impact Collision Center

To learn more visit www.lubbockchamber.com or follow LCC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

