Lubbock Chamber Announces 2021 Hub City BBQ Cookoff Award Winners
Provided by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Hub City BBQ Cookoff, presented by West Texas Land Guys, recognized local businesses for the best BBQ in the Hub City today. There were 74 teams that competed in six food categories which included: Bloody Mary, Beans, Ribs, Brisket, Dessert and a mystery item, sweet potatoes.
The annual event is held at the South Plains Fairgrounds. After the competition concludes and awards are announced, nearly 4,000 people attend the event to sample BBQ from the teams and enjoy live music from Texas-based Copper Chief, voted the Texas Regional Radio Report’s “New Band of the Year 2019″ and Lubbock-based country music band Jason Nutt and Highway 70.
Lubbock area companies look forward to The Hub City BBQ every year because it’s a fun way to promote their businesses, create employee bonding, and engage the public.
The following teams received the top awards:
BLOODY MARY
- Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #2
- KS Supplies Inc.
- West Texas Land Guys #3
- Great Plains Distributors – Coors Light
- Coca-Cola SW Beverages #1
- West Texas Land Guys #1
- Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #1
- United Supermarkets
- West Texas Land Guys #2
BEANS
- Vitalant
- KT Black Services
- Coca-Cola SW Beverages #2
- Apex Construction
- Coca-Cola SW Beverages #1
- Barricades Unlimited
- Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #2
- United Supermarkets
- KS Supplies Inc.
MYSTERY: SWEET POTATOES
- All American Eatery and Catering
- Apex Construction
- Raider Ranch
- One Guy From Italy – University
- Coca-Cola SW Beverages #2
- Henthorn Commercial Construction
- Great Plains Distributors – Dos Equis
- B&J Welding Supply
- KT Black Services
RIBS
- Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #1
- Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #2
- Mr. Credit Solutions Smokers
- Texas Farm Bureau – Lubbock County
- Custom Electronics
- KS Supplies Inc.
- Apex Construction
- Coca-Cola SW Beverages #1
- Reed Beverages
BRISKET
- Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters #1
- Overhead Door #2
- SouthWest Bank
- Raider Flooring #2
- Custom Electronics
- Apex Construction
- Great Plains Distributors – Coors Light
- Ferguson Enterprise
- B&J Welding Supply
DESSERT
- Great Plains Distributors – Coors Light
- SouthWest Bank
- First United Bank
- Great Plains Distributors – Dos Equis
- West Texas Land Guys #1
- Sweet & Fluffy
- FastSigns
- West Texas Land Guys #2
- Impact Collision Center
To learn more visit www.lubbockchamber.com or follow LCC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents almost 1,600 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains, which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas. Since 1913 the Chamber, as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community, has served as a unified voice of business by actively advocating for a pro-jobs, pro-growth, pro-business climate.