Lubbock murder suspect turns himself in at Texas/Mexico border

One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock on August 9, 2021 near 16th and Ave. U.
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock on August 9, 2021 near 16th and Ave. U.(Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made a second arrest for the drive-by shooting of 39-year-old Seattle Salazar that occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue U on August 9.

24-year-old Jesus Tijerina was arrested for murder after turning himself in at the Texas/Mexico border on Wednesday, October 13. His arrest comes after 21-year-old Tazmin Paul was arrested for murder at approximately 11:30 p.m. August 10 in the 1900 block of East Cornell Street.

Through the continued course of this investigation, it was revealed Tijerina was the driver in this shooting in addition to further involvement.

On August 9, Lubbock Police Officers responded to shots fired call at 11:26 p.m. August 9 and found a man deceased in the street. The investigation indicated Paul shot at Salazar from a ‘90s model Chevrolet Suburban. Salazar was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Tijerina is in the process of being extradited back to Lubbock County.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

21-year-old Tazmin Paul
21-year-old Tazmin Paul(Lubbock County Detention Center)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

