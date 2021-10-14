Michael Hair, Post business man & devout Christian, laid to rest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beloved man from Post was laid to rest today after a fatal motorcycle crash in New Mexico.

Michael Hair a Post business owner, was a devout Christian and friend to many.

Throughout his life, he sought to honor the lord in any way he could.

He contributed to addiction recovery homes, mission trips and funded bible school for a student every year.

Leslie Workman worked with Hair at his contracting company ‘H&M’ in Post for ten years.

Workman says the people he hired were like his family and he treated them so.

In the end, Michael’s positive energy shines through the lives he touched.

“I’m sure everybody will be shocked that there’s 1000s of other best friends there because everybody just feels like you’re Mike’s very best friends. So he was the warmest human I think I’ve ever met,” Workman said.

Michael was 63 years old. He will be buried in Post.

