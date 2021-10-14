Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Michael Hair, Post business man & devout Christian, laid to rest

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beloved man from Post was laid to rest today after a fatal motorcycle crash in New Mexico.

Michael Hair a Post business owner, was a devout Christian and friend to many.

Throughout his life, he sought to honor the lord in any way he could.

He contributed to addiction recovery homes, mission trips and funded bible school for a student every year.

Leslie Workman worked with Hair at his contracting company ‘H&M’ in Post for ten years.

Workman says the people he hired were like his family and he treated them so.

In the end, Michael’s positive energy shines through the lives he touched.

“I’m sure everybody will be shocked that there’s 1000s of other best friends there because everybody just feels like you’re Mike’s very best friends. So he was the warmest human I think I’ve ever met,” Workman said.

Michael was 63 years old. He will be buried in Post.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
(Top row: R to L) Ifeanyi Okoye, Heath Riley, Francisco Rodriguez, Gerson Godoy, Damien...
16 arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting operation
Mark Casias III, 19
LPD officer fires weapon during Central Lubbock arrest, no injuries reported
UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
More than 20 dogs were seized from a property in East Lubbock on Oct. 13, 2021.
More than 20 dogs seized from East Lubbock property

Latest News

Bart Reagor is waiting to hear the jury's verdict in the bank fraud trial.
Jury dismissed for day in Bart Reagor bank fraud trial, “no way we can be unanimous”
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 70 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 74 new cases on Thursday
Tickets for 21st annual Hub City BBQ on
Lubbock Chamber Announces 2021 Hub City BBQ Cookoff Award Winners
CASA of the South Plains is asking for your help. The organization is looking for people to...
H-E-B raising money for CASA IMPACT! with online auction