Much cooler, below-average temperatures Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a beautiful day across the South Plains, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Plenty of sunshine and a little bit of a breeze throughout the day. Friday will be much cooler, as a cold front pushes through the area overnight.

Tonight's lows (KCBD)

Overnight Thursday will be mainly clear and dry. Winds will be a bit breezy as the front passes through, switching to the north around 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will be similar to last nights, ranging from the mid-30s to upper 40s across the area.

Tomorrow's highs (KCBD)

Plenty of sunshine despite a cooler day ahead tomorrow. Nice and breezy for the day, winds may become a bit gusty in the afternoon from the north around 15-20 mph with some gusts stronger. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday overnight into Saturday morning will be the coolest we have been since spring. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s for most of the area, nearing the freezing mark for the NW South Plains and into the western panhandle. There has been a freeze watch issued for Parmer, Castro, Bailey, Lamb for early Saturday morning. Overall, a beautiful, fall weekend ahead with highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.