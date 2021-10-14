Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Much cooler, below-average temperatures Friday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a beautiful day across the South Plains, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Plenty of sunshine and a little bit of a breeze throughout the day. Friday will be much cooler, as a cold front pushes through the area overnight.

Tonight's lows
Tonight's lows(KCBD)

Overnight Thursday will be mainly clear and dry. Winds will be a bit breezy as the front passes through, switching to the north around 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will be similar to last nights, ranging from the mid-30s to upper 40s across the area.

Tomorrow's highs
Tomorrow's highs(KCBD)

Plenty of sunshine despite a cooler day ahead tomorrow. Nice and breezy for the day, winds may become a bit gusty in the afternoon from the north around 15-20 mph with some gusts stronger. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday overnight into Saturday morning will be the coolest we have been since spring. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s for most of the area, nearing the freezing mark for the NW South Plains and into the western panhandle. There has been a freeze watch issued for Parmer, Castro, Bailey, Lamb for early Saturday morning. Overall, a beautiful, fall weekend ahead with highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
(Top row: R to L) Ifeanyi Okoye, Heath Riley, Francisco Rodriguez, Gerson Godoy, Damien...
16 arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting operation
Mark Casias III, 19
LPD officer fires weapon during Central Lubbock arrest, no injuries reported
UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
More than 20 dogs were seized from a property in East Lubbock on Oct. 13, 2021.
More than 20 dogs seized from East Lubbock property

Latest News

Warm and breezy this afternoon ahead of the next cold front. Very chilly tonight behind the...
Freeze or frost on the South Plains possible
KCBD Midday Weather Update
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Oct. 14
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather live at Hub City BBQ 2021 (6 p.m.)
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Thursday, Oct. 14