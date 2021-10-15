Local Listings
2 accused of stealing more than $2.3 million in checks from mail at airport

Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III
Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man and woman are facing federal charges after they were accused of stealing more than $2.3 million in checks from the mail over the course of two days while working for Cargo Force, Inc. at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The federal indictment filed on Wednesday shows 22-year-old Joe Roy Rivas III and 35-year-old Jessica Lynn Solomon worked for Cargo Force Inc. The company contracts with and provides services to the United States Postal Service. This includes loading and unloading mail from air containers destined for flights in and out of the airport. Cargo Force employees have direct access to the mail as part of their duties.

The indictment alleges Rivas and Solomon accessed the mail during their work shifts. They are accused of going through the mail looking for items containing cash, gift cards, checks, money orders, and other items of value.

Of the items stolen, more than $2.3 million in checks were included. One of the checks was for $2 million drawn on Lubbock National Bank and payable to Pershing, LLC. The checks were stolen on Feb. 25, 2021, and Feb. 26, 2021.

The duo is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail and eight counts of possessing stolen mail.

Solomon was arrested on Thursday and is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Rivas is not currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. His mugshot is from August 9, 2021, on an unrelated charge.

