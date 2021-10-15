2 Plainview residents arrested after cash, guns, drugs found during search warrant

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Two Plainview residents have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after police found guns, drugs, and cash in a house during a search warrant.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, around 7:40 p.m., officers searched a house in the 200 block of East Roselawn in Plainview. Police recovered more than 54 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than $2,700 in cash, and three firearms.

Police officials say 40-year-old Nathan Wayne Dupont was arrested and charged with violation of the health and safety code, manufacture or delivery of a substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Also arrested was 34-year-old Rockie Renae McMahan. She was arrested and charged with violation of the health and safety code, possession of a substance, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Both Dupont and McMahan were booked into the Hale County Jail.

