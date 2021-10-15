Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Deliberations continue today in Bart Reagor trial
- jury said they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision yesterday
- will return to deliberations at 10 a.m.
- Follow the latest developments at kcbd.com
Fall medication cleanout event tomorrow
- TTHSC will hold event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- event will be at Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion at 2601 4th street
- no charge for the event
Texas Tech getting set to play Kansas
- team will play the Jayhawks tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m.
- TTU 20-2 all-time against the Jayhawks
- game will be televised on ESPN+
