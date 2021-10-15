Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

Local Listings
By Bobby Benally
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deliberations continue today in Bart Reagor trial

  • jury said they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision yesterday
  • will return to deliberations at 10 a.m.
  • Follow the latest developments at kcbd.com

Fall medication cleanout event tomorrow

  • TTHSC will hold event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • event will be at Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion at 2601 4th street
  • no charge for the event

Texas Tech getting set to play Kansas

  • team will play the Jayhawks tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m.
  • TTU 20-2 all-time against the Jayhawks
  • game will be televised on ESPN+

