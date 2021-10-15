Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Former band director sentenced to 14 years, admits to engaging in sexual contact with ‘13 or 14′ year old

William Alan Shelly, 61, of Portales has been charged with the offense of Enticing a Minor. He...
William Alan Shelly, 61, of Portales has been charged with the offense of Enticing a Minor. He is on paid administrative leave from Muleshoe ISD where he is the band director.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A New Mexico man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges relating to a sexual relationship with a student “13 or 14 years of age.”

According to court documents, William Alan Shelly, Jr., 61, was arrested in March after FBI investigators were contacted by the Muleshoe Police Department, claiming Shelly, a Band Director for Watson Junior High School and Muleshoe High School, had admitted to being sexually involved with one of his eighth-grade students.

Shelly pleaded guilty to one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

The factual resume states Shelly admitted to an inappropriate sexual and texting relationship on March 8, that began “a couple of weeks” prior.

Homeland Security investigators downloaded Shelly and the victim’s cell phone communications, court documents say text messages between the two were only in the victim’s phone. The documents also state text messages corroborated the claim of sexual contact between the two.

Shelly faced a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison, with a fine not to exceed $250,000, as well as possible restitution to the victim.

He received 14 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. He is required to submit DNA and is also required to register as a sex offender.

He cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. He cannot loiter near places where children may frequently congregate.

He cannot work or volunteer at any place where people under the age of 18 congregate and cannot date or have a personal relationship with anyone under the age of 18 without prior permission of the probation officer.

He cannot have contact with the victim or the victim’s family, and he has to participate in sex offender treatment services.

Shelly is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, on hold for U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Bart Reagor is waiting to hear the jury's verdict in the bank fraud trial.
Jury dismissed for day in Bart Reagor bank fraud trial, “no way we can be unanimous”
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Gust of wind causes fatal crash in New Mexico, killing Post resident
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock on August 9, 2021 near 16th and Ave. U.
Lubbock murder suspect turns himself in at Texas/Mexico border
(Top row: R to L) Ifeanyi Okoye, Heath Riley, Francisco Rodriguez, Gerson Godoy, Damien...
16 arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting operation

Latest News

Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III
2 accused of stealing more than $2.3 million in checks from mail at airport
Texas lawmakers this year have repeatedly pushed legislation that would restrict the school...
Texas House approves bill targeting transgender student athletes after lawmakers’ three previous attempts faltered
PET OF THE DAY
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor
Lee Brice to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in January