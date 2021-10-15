Local Listings
Freeze and frost possible tonight

By Steve Divine
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The latest cold front moved through West Texas overnight, bringing chilly and dry air to the South Plains. It will result in a much cooler afternoon and a cold night. The coldest this season so far.

This afternoon sunny, dry, breezy, and cool. It will be chilly in the breeze. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, ranging from the low 60s in the northwest KCBD viewing area to near 70 degrees in the southeast. I expect a north breeze generally from about 10 to 20 mph through mid-afternoon.

Frost and freezes are possible tonight, as winds become light under a clear sky.
Tonight, under a clear sky, with a light wind, lows will drop into the 30s. My forecast low for Lubbock is 35 degrees. Temperatures will drop to around freezing in the western and northern South Plains. The coldest of the season to date.

A light freeze is possible late tonight into early Saturday morning west, northwest, and north of Lubbock. Frost is possible where it doesn’t freeze. This may include parts of Lubbock County, mainly the western and northern areas.

A FREEZE WATCH, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect for the counties of Swisher, Briscoe, Hale, Floyd, Cochran, Hockley, Yoakum, and northern Lea County (New Mexico). This includes the communities of Tulia, Happy, Silverton, Quitaque, Plainview, Hale Center, Floydada, Lockney, Morton, Whiteface, Levelland, Sundown, Denver City, Plains, and Tatum.

Mild weather will grace our area Saturday afternoon. Though a little cool, it will be pleasant with a sunny sky, a light wind, and a high around 71° (Lubbock vicinity).

Sunday morning will begin quite chilly, then warm into the 70s.

Temperatures will peak in the 80s Monday and Tuesday before the next cold front. At this time, it looks like it will bring cooler air, but precipitation appears unlikely.

Stay informed about possible changes in our expectations by keeping an eye on our forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. You can download (and update) it for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

