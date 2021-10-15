Gov. Abbott: TX is first in nation to give over $1 billion in rental assistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Gregg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Rent Relief Program has given over $1 billion in rental assistance to more than 174,000 households.

The program, which launched in mid-February, has served more relief funds than any other state.

“The Texas Rent Relief Program continues to provide an invaluable lifeline to Texans in need of assistance on their rent and utilities,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is committed to helping households who have experienced significant financial strains as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to be the first in the nation to achieve this billion dollar milestone.”

Texans can apply for the program by calling 1-833-989-7368 or submit an application online.

