Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Jury resumes deliberations after being ‘deadlocked’ in Bart Reagor’s bank fraud trial

Bart Reagor waves to media after day 4 of bank fraud trial
Bart Reagor waves to media after day 4 of bank fraud trial(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - After hours of deliberations by the jury on Thursday in the Bart Reagor bank fraud trial, the jurors came to a conclusion “there’s no way we can be unanimous. Can we at least be dismissed for the day?” and the jurors told the judge they were deadlocked. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk entered the courtroom at 10:09 a.m. on Friday and quickly called in the jury.

He told the jury he hopes they were able to rest and catch up on some sleep. He gave his usual instructions to the jury and reminded them that all 12 must be in the room for deliberations. They are allowed breaks and will have a lunch break. He sympathized with the jury and knows it’s been a “long and hard process.” He stressed that anything the jury needs, it will have; including refreshments or IT support. They were encouraged to continue with the court staff ready to help. The jury was sent to its deliberation room at 10:12 a.m.

Closing arguments were presented Thursday morning in Reagor’s bank fraud trial at the Amarillo Federal Courthouse. About two hours after the start of the trial on Thursday, the case was handed to the jury. About seven hours later, the jury was deadlocked and continuing deliberations into the evening. An hour later, the jury was dismissed, sending a note to the judge saying “there’s no way we can be unanimous. Can we at least be dismissed for the day?”

Bart Reagor is on trial for charges including bank fraud. Specifically, he is accused of illegally keeping part of a business loan for himself. Federal prosecutors claim Reagor violated the loan agreement when he moved nearly $2 million out of a $10 million note into his personal account. If he is convicted, Reagor faces up to 90 years in federal prison.

On Wednesday, the defense laid out its case saying Reagor did nothing wrong. They claimed the International Bank of Commerce (IBC) did not define “working capital” in the loan agreement. That term has been a source of debate in this trial.

Financial experts testified for the defense saying their definitions of “working capital” covers that reimbursement since it was still considered a part of doing business.

Reagor’s personal accountant testified saying the IRS accepted that $1.7 million as “capital” for tax purposes.

Defense attorneys did not call former co-owner Rick Dykes to the stand as previously indicated in court records.

On Monday, the jury was selected, and testimony began on Tuesday with opening statements. Later in the day, Shane Smith, the former financial officer for Reagor Dykes Auto Group took the stand. Smith was on the stand for about three and a half hours.

MORE: REAGOR DYKES COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor is waiting to hear the jury's verdict in the bank fraud trial.
Jury dismissed for day in Bart Reagor bank fraud trial, “no way we can be unanimous”
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Gust of wind causes fatal crash in New Mexico, killing Post resident
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock on August 9, 2021 near 16th and Ave. U.
Lubbock murder suspect turns himself in at Texas/Mexico border
(Top row: R to L) Ifeanyi Okoye, Heath Riley, Francisco Rodriguez, Gerson Godoy, Damien...
16 arrested in multi-agency prostitution sting operation

Latest News

Bart Reagor is waiting to hear the jury's verdict in the bank fraud trial.
Jury dismissed for day in Bart Reagor bank fraud trial, “no way we can be unanimous”
Source: KCBD Video
Day 3 ends with deadlocked jury in Bart Reagor fraud trial
Source: KCBD Video
Jury deadlocked in Bart Reagor fraud trial (5 p.m.)
Lubbock police saving human trafficking victims with help from Voice of Hope