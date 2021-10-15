KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McGregor, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit bull.

McGregor is sweet and calm. Staff say he does like to go outside and does well on a leash. He is playful and gets along with other dogs. McGregor is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

