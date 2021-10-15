Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McGregor, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit bull.

McGregor is sweet and calm. Staff say he does like to go outside and does well on a leash. He is playful and gets along with other dogs. McGregor is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brad.

