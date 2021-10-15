Lubbock Animal Services hosting Fall Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services is hosting its first annual Fall Festival on Oct. 16. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday’s festival will include a costume contest for pets, photo booth, craft sale, games and food trucks, according to a news release, and will be held at the Lubbock Animal Services location at 3323 SE Loop 289.

The entry fee for the costume contest and for craft vendors is $20 each. All proceeds will go to the Lubbock Area United Way.

For more information, call (806) 775-2710 or email lubbockanimalservices@mylubbock.us.

