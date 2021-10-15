Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock banker thinks proposed IRS rules could be ‘invasion of privacy’

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congress is negotiating next year’s budget bill and a Lubbock banker is concerned that one proposed requirement could be an invasion of privacy.

If your account has more than $600 coming in or going out in a year, your bank would be required to report the inflow and outflow amounts to the IRS.

President of American Bank of Commerce James Arnold says the bill currently requires them to report the total amount of inflow and outflow cash for most Americans, but he worries that this new proposal would require transactional data.

“The deposits going into the bank and the money leaving the bank in terms of checks, wires, etc. So inflows and outflows. One thing people might mistake is that the bill would require people to report transactional data. Currently, the bill says we have to report inflows and outflows,” Arnold said.

Currently, banks would not be required to share the details of individual transactions, but the amount you receive and spend would be available to the IRS. Arnold believes that would be more than the IRS could handle.

“If banks are required to report transactions of bank accounts, more than $600, that’s millions and millions of US citizens being reported to the government on their bank account information. I think there’s a high risk of someone getting their data compromised, and their data stolen, etc,” Arnold said.

This is only a proposal, and Arnold encourages viewers to reach out to their congressman if they’re concerned.

If congress approves it, the rule would go into effect December of next year.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor is waiting to hear the jury's verdict in the bank fraud trial.
Jury dismissed for day in Bart Reagor bank fraud trial, “no way we can be unanimous”
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Gust of wind causes fatal crash in New Mexico, killing Post resident
One person is dead after a shooting in Central Lubbock on August 9, 2021 near 16th and Ave. U.
Lubbock murder suspect turns himself in at Texas/Mexico border
Tickets for 21st annual Hub City BBQ on
Lubbock Chamber Announces 2021 Hub City BBQ Cookoff Award Winners

Latest News

Survivor of Roswell school shooting urges adults to teach kids gun safety
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor not guilty on bank fraud charges, guilty of false statement to a bank
Current Lubbock City Council Districts
City of Lubbock asking for citizen comments on redistricting
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 53 new cases on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 53 new cases on Friday