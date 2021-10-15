Lubbock man arrested, indicted on child pornography charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted by a Federal jury on a charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and transportation of child pornography.

The indictment states that on or about March 25, 2021, Charles Leonard Pierson possessed at least one visual depiction of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor, who was not yet 12 years old.

Charles Leonard Pierson (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

On the second count, the federal indictment shows from September 7, 2019 to about May 1, 2021, Pierson used a computer to share child pornography

He was arrested Thursday, October 14, according to federal documents.

