Lubbock man sentenced after sending obscene material to 12-year-old in Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal documents show 58-year-old James Paul Wean Jr. of Lubbock has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sending obscene material to a 12-year-old girl in Michigan.

On June 16, 2020, an officer with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Grand Rapids, Michigan responded to a complaint about an adult having inappropriate conversations with a 12-year-old child.

A mother reported that her daughter was speaking to a 57-year-old man on YouTube for a week and the conversations were sexual in nature. The man was later identified as James Paul Wean, of Lubbock.

According to the federal documents, the child said she was watching Christian music videos on YouTube and read a comment in the comments section from Wean and responded to his comment.

The conversation then continued after that with Wean making the conversation more and more romantic and sexual in nature as it progressed.

They also communicated over Facebook messenger.

On June 30, 2020 an officer with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office took over the child’s Facebook messenger account and continued engaging in conversation with Wean, pretending to be the 12-year-old child.

The factual resume in federal court documents reveal Wean knew the child was 12.

On Oct. 30, 2020, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Wean’s house in Lubbock. He admitted to sending sexually explicit communications with the child online and that he believed she was 13 or 14.

He admitted to sending the messages to the child.

He admits he transferred and attempted to transfer graphic and descriptive messages instructing and planning sexual conduct with a 12-year-old child, using a computer or cell phone. He admits the material was obscene and he believed the recipient was not yet 16-years-old.

He faced up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and is required to register as a sex offender.

He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

According to federal court documents show Wean cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. He cannot loiter near places where children may frequently congregate. He cannot work or volunteer at any place where people under the age of 18 congregate and cannot date or have a personal relationship with anyone under the age of 18 without prior permission of the probation officer. He cannot have contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

He has to participate in sex offender treatment services.

He cannot be on social media without the permission of the probation officer. His computers and other electronic or internet-capable devices will be examined unannounced, and he cannot have access to any gaming system.

Wean will also have to participate in sex offender treatment services as directed by the probation officer until successfully discharged.

